09:30





He said on X, "Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity."





One of the main Islamic festivals, it commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.