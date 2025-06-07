HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for attacking driver

Sat, 07 June 2025
00:46
Filmmaker Manish Gupta/Instagram/ANI Photo
Filmmaker Manish Gupta/Instagram/ANI Photo
Filmmaker Manish Gupta was booked for allegedly injuring his driver with a kitchen knife after an argument over the latter's salary, a Mumbai police official said on Friday. 

The incident took place on Thursday night in Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building, the Versova police station official said. 

Gupta allegedly injured his driver of three years Rajibul Islam Lashkar (32), the official said. 

Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and other offences but is yet to be arrested, he added. 

Lashkar's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh sought immediate arrest of Gupta. -- PTI

