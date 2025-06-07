Filmmaker Manish Gupta booked for attacking driver

00:46

Filmmaker Manish Gupta/Instagram/ANI Photo





The incident took place on Thursday night in Gupta's residence in Sagar Sanjog building, the Versova police station official said.





Gupta allegedly injured his driver of three years Rajibul Islam Lashkar (32), the official said.





Gupta has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2) and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and other offences but is yet to be arrested, he added.





Lashkar's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh sought immediate arrest of Gupta. -- PTI

