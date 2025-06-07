Evasion won't protect credibility: Rahul to EC

22:51

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission after sources in the poll panel rejected his allegation of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, saying evasion would not protect its credibility but telling the truth would.



In an article, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged 'match-fixing' in the Maharashtra polls and claimed that it would next happen in the Bihar elections and 'anywhere the BJP is losing'.



EC sources wondered as to why instead of writing to the poll panel directly, the Congress leader is seeking replies through newspaper writeups.



"It is very strange that despite EC's detailed letter to Congress on December 24 last year, Rahul Gandhi keeps speaking and writing to media seeking answers to his same unfounded doubts again and again," a functionary said.



He also pointed out that EC had invited six national parties separately for interaction, and except the Congress, all the others met the poll authority.



The Congress had cancelled a meeting proposed by the EC for May 15.



"It is not clear as to why Rahul Gandhi is shying away from writing to the EC himself and get a reply," the functionary said.



Rahul Gandhi, on his part, has questioned the EC for responding to his posers through source-based inputs.



'Dear EC, You are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions,' he said on X.



'If you have nothing to hide, answer the questions in my article and prove it by: Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra, and by releasing all post-5 pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths,' he said.



'Evasion won't protect your credibility. Telling the truth will,' the Congress leader said.



EC sources earlier rejected claims made by Rahul Gandhi about alleged irregularities in Maharashtra polls. -- PTI