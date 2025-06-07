HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EC responds to Rahul's 'match-fixing' claim

Sat, 07 June 2025
17:01
Election Commission sources on Saturday rejected claims of rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year and said defaming it after receiving an unfavourable verdict from the voters is absolutely absurd.

The EC sources were responding to an article by former Congress chief and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging 'match-fixing' in the Maharashtra state polls.

The sources said any misinformation being spread by anyone brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by political parties 
elections and demotivates lakhs of poll staff who work tirelessly for the gigantic exercise.

They pointed out that unsubstantiated allegations raised against the electoral rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law.  -- PTI

