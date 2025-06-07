HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5-yr-old girl raped after being lured with mango

Sat, 07 June 2025
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man after he lured her with a mango in a marriage reception in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a marriage reception at a village in Chanho, about 50 km from the state's capital Ranchi, on Friday evening, and the 25-year-old accused was arrested after he was beaten up by locals, a police officer said. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime, he said. 

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted last night. The accused has been arrested and he will be produced before the court of the judicial magistrate here on Saturday," Chanho Police Station in-charge Chandan Kumar Gupta told PTI.

An FIR had been registered, and the accused was booked under the POCSO Act, the officer said.

"The victim and the accused are residents of the same village. The man went to a marriage reception in the village on Friday. He lured the girl with a mango and took her to a garden nearby. The accused raped the minor there," Gupta said quoting the statement of the victim's family.

After the incident, the villagers beat up the accused, who was rescued by the police later, another official said. -- PTI 

5-yr-old girl raped after being lured with mango
