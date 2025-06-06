Won't allow Pahalgam attack to stop development in J-K: PM

17:45





He also praised the border residents for bravely facing indiscriminate cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and announced an additional relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh for those whose houses were partially damaged.





"I will not allow the Pahalgam terror attack to stop development in J-K. The dreams of the youth will be fulfilled and any obstacle has to face Modi first," the prime minister said while addressing a public rally after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley.





The terrorist attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider, bringing tourism to a standstill in the Valley.





"Today, people in J-K are looking at new dreams, and fulfilling them as well. The youth are happy with the construction of shopping malls, opening of cinema halls. They want J-K to become a prominent shooting destination for films. They also want the region to become a sporting hub," the prime minister said.





Modi also lauded the heavy turnout at the famous Kheer Bhawani Mela, a major festival of Kashmiri Pandits, and noted that the annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3. The Eid festivities are in the air and "I promise that development will not be affected by the Pahalgam incident," he said.

Assuring his full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which he termed "crown of India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pledged not to allow the Pahalgam terror attack to hinder development works in the union territory.