'What Musk is doing is heroic'

Fri, 06 June 2025
11:56
British-Russian satirist and author Konstantin Kisin lauds Musk for his diatribe on Trump. He writes: "What Elon Musk is doing is genuinely heroic. He will win no friends in politics and will be ostracised by the current administration. But he is totally right. 

"We (the entire Western world) simply cannot go on pretending our way of life is sustainable. Historically, countries build up surpluses in peace time and then go into debt to fight wars. We are going into more and more debt during peace time. Clever economists will tell you this is sustainable. It is not. And someone has to do something about it." 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train
Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K
After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

Mithi river 'scam': ED raids Dino Morea's residence
The fraud is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

We saw very different China during Indo-Pak conflict: Tharoor
"China is an absolutely impossible factor to ignore in what has been our confrontation with Pakistan," Tharoor said.

Home loan borrowers get relief as RBI cuts repo rate again
Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points. In its previous policy review in April, it had also trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent.

