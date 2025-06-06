US team for trade talks in India, aims at expeditious conclusion of pact

19:48

The proposed trade agreement between India and the United States would provide greater market access for goods by reducing tariffs, cutting trade barriers, and improving supply chain integration, an official said on Friday.





The ongoing negotiations in New Delhi between the teams of the two countries are aiming to achieve an expeditious and mutually beneficial conclusion of the initial tranche or phase of the BTA (bilateral trade agreement), the official said.





As part of the ongoing talks for the BTA, a US delegation led by the Additional US Trade Representative is in New Delhi from June 4-10.





"The two countries are actively engaged in focused discussions to facilitate greater market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain resilience and integration," the official said.





The two sides are engaged in detailed discussions on various aspects of the proposed BTA.





On February 13, 2025, both nations agreed to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. To realise this vision, they announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall (September-October) of 2025.





To advance the proposed comprehensive and forward-looking agreement, India and the United States are pursuing an integrated and strategic approach.





The meetings in New Delhi follow discussions held in May when Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation to the USA from May 17-22 and held meetings with his counterparts, US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer. -- PTI