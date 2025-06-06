HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP police gear up for peaceful Eid-ul-Azha with security measures

Fri, 06 June 2025
File image
File image
In view of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday, the director general of police Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna on Thursday issued comprehensive directives to ensure the peaceful and safe observance of the festival across the state. 

In line with these instructions, extensive preparations and actions have been undertaken by the UP police. 

As per a press statement, the UP police has implemented a multi-pronged strategy, focusing on preventive measures, community engagement and heightened vigilance. 

Police stations have thoroughly reviewed their festival registers to prevent the initiation of any new traditions. 

Meetings have been conducted with religious leaders, peace committees, civil defense personnel and prominent citizens, in coordination with local magistrates and other relevant departments, to foster excellent coordination and dialogue. 

Permission for any new traditions related to sacrifice has been denied. A strict ban on the sacrifice of prohibited animals is being enforced. 

Furthermore, coordination has been established with municipal corporations and other relevant departments for the proper disposal of remains after sacrifice. -- PTI

