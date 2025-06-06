HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tesla shares fall amid public feud between Musk, Trump

Fri, 06 June 2025
Tesla shares plummeted on Thursday as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump fired salvos at each other amid fallout.

Tesla closed with a 14.6 per cent loss as the market closed on Thursday. 
 
Trump expressed disappointment over Musk's criticism of the bill while Tesla's CEO accused the US president of "ingratitude".
 
Tensions between Musk and Trump erupted after the former's criticism of US President's tax and spending bill. Last week, Musk officially exited from the Trump administration after a brief tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

The feud reached its peak when Musk made explosive allegations about Trump's connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, marking a dramatic escalation in their increasingly personal conflict.

'Like me there are crores of Marathi people in the state hoping for this miracle to work.'

The advisory features a ban on taking or sharing photos and videos of the sacrifice rituals on social media platforms.

"I'm very glad you raised this, Ishaan. I didn't plant it. I promise you. This guy does this to his dad," Tharoor replied amid laughter from the audience.

