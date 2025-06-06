Tesla shares fall amid public feud between Musk, Trump

09:00

Tesla shares plummeted on Thursday as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump fired salvos at each other amid fallout.





Tesla closed with a 14.6 per cent loss as the market closed on Thursday.

Trump expressed disappointment over Musk's criticism of the bill while Tesla's CEO accused the US president of "ingratitude".

Tensions between Musk and Trump erupted after the former's criticism of US President's tax and spending bill. Last week, Musk officially exited from the Trump administration after a brief tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).