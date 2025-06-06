Stampede: RCB official challenges 'illegal' arrest

18:01

Sosale was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in the early hours of June 6 (Friday). He has contended that the arrest was illegal, arbitrary and not in accordance with the law. He claimed that he was arrested without any materials and even before the police had conducted a preliminary enquiry. He has thus sought to declare his arrest as illegal.





Earlier in the day, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, Treasurer ES Jairam petition, and other KSCA office bearers moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the stampede case.





On Thursday, the Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against the RCB franchise; DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company; and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.

Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, on Friday approached Karnataka High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB's victory celebration.