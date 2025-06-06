HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Stampede: HC restrains cops acting against KSCA official

Fri, 06 June 2025
17:03
The Karnataka High Court on Friday, in an interim order, directed the state police not to take any coercive action against the office bearers of KSCA in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium here which claimed lives of 11 people, until further orders. 

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them. Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, granted the interim relief to the KSCA officials. 

The hearing was adjourned to June 16. Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar appeared for the petitioners, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state. The court, which was also hearing a separate petition filed by Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adjourned the case to June 9. PTI

