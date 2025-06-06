Son Rise At TVS Motor

10:24

Shine Jacob





With the success of the electric two-wheeler iQube as one of his strengths, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan's son, will take over as chairman of TVS Motor Company in August, the company said on Thursday.





Sudarshan Venu will continue to serve as managing director.





The move is in recognition of his contribution to the companys growth and strategic development during his tenure as director, the firm said.





Under Sudarshan Venus watch, the iQube became the top brand among Indian electric two-wheelers.





Sudarshan Venu, 36, becomes one of the youngest to take charge as the top executive of an Indian automobile major.





Other executives in this league include Rajiv Bajaj, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj Auto in April 2005 after the success of the Pulsar; Dheeraj Hinduja, who became chairman of Ashok Leyland in October 2010; and Siddhartha Vikram Lal, who took over as Eicher Motors chief in May 2006 -- all in their mid-30s.





This comes after a succession plan was drawn up by the Venu Srinivasan family. In March last year, Venu Srinivasan had said his family members -- wife, Mallika Srinivasan; son Sudarshan Venu; and daughter Lakshmi -- had executed a memorandum of understanding to avoid competition among themselves.





As part of this, Sudarshan Venu will continue to lead TVS Holdings and its subsidiary companies: TVS Motor, TVS Credit Services, Home Credit India, and TVS Emerald.





Lakshmi will succeed Mallika Srinivasan in TAFE and lead Sundaram Clayton.





TVS Motors current chairman, Ralf Speth, has informed the board that he will not seek reappointment as company director at the upcoming annual general meeting. Consequently, he will step down as chairman at the close of the AGM on August 22.





The board will appoint Speth chief mentor for three years, starting on August 23, ensuring benefit from his knowledge, experience, and expertise.