Follow Rediff on:      
Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli released from prison

Fri, 06 June 2025
17:40
Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison on Friday after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail in a case involving alleged communal remarks made in a video uploaded on social media. 

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police last week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. The court observed that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognisable offence. Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana last week after the FIR was registered. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Proud to stand by him: Vance on Trump amid Musk war
LIVE! Proud to stand by him: Vance on Trump amid Musk war

Siddaramaiah's political secy sacked over B'luru stampede
Siddaramaiah's political secy sacked over B'luru stampede

Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident.

45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr
45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr

A total of 45 kilograms of pure gold has been used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India
Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India

Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, according to sources.

Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K
Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

