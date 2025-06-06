Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli released from prison

17:40





The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police last week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. The court observed that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognisable offence. Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana last week after the FIR was registered. -- PTI

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison on Friday after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail in a case involving alleged communal remarks made in a video uploaded on social media.