Silver hits fresh peak of Rs 1.07 lakh/kg

Fri, 06 June 2025
17:34
Silver prices soared Rs 3,000 to hit another record high of Rs 1,07,100 per kilogram in the national capital on Friday amid buying rush by local jewellers and stockists as global macroeconomic uncertainties continued to fuel safe-haven chase. 

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal bounced Rs 2,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,04,100 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) in the local markets on Thursday. So far this year, the metal prices have jumped Rs 17,400 per kg, or 19.4 per cent, since December 31 last year. 

As per the Association, the precious metal of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity traded flat at Rs 99,690 and 99,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. Traders said silver prices saw an uptrend due to a rise in domestic demand as well as global influences. -- PTI

