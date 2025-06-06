HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty reclaims 25,000-level

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
17:10
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Friday, driven by a rally in rate-sensitive sectors following the Reserve Bank's jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points. 

Market analysts said in light of benign inflation forecasts, RBI has taken steps to boost growth. A 50 bps repo rate cut supported by phased 100 basis points CRR cut will boost growth and lower the borrowing costs. 

The policy is broadly positive for growth and investment in a challenging global macro environment, they said. After a muted start, benchmark sensitive index Sensex and Nifty soon recovered all the early lost ground fuelled by the RBI monetary policy decision and gained over 1 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day higher by 746.95 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 82,188.99. 

During the day, it surged 857.85 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,299.89. The 50-share NSE Nifty reclaimed the 25,000-level and climbed 252.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 25,003.05. 

All key sectors contributed to the rally, with rate-sensitive segments such as realty, financials, and auto emerging as top gainers, closely followed by others. Among sectoral indices, realty jumped 4.74 per cent, financial services (1.79 per cent), metal (1.56 per cent), auto (1.50 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.38 per cent), consumer durables (1.30 per cent) and bankex (1.25 per cent). Industrials and capital goods were the only laggards. Interest-rate-sensitive realty index jumped 4.74 per cent, while auto index went up 1.50 per cent and bankex climbed 1.25 per cent. 
-- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Proud to stand by him: Vance on Trump amid Musk war
LIVE! Proud to stand by him: Vance on Trump amid Musk war

Siddaramaiah's political secy sacked over B'luru stampede
Siddaramaiah's political secy sacked over B'luru stampede

Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident.

45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr
45 kg gold used in Ayodhya Ram Temple, cost Rs 50 cr

A total of 45 kilograms of pure gold has been used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India
Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India

Elon Musk's Starlink has got licence for satcom services in India, according to sources.

Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K
Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD