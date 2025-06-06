HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex jumps nearly 600 points as RBI cuts repo rate

Fri, 06 June 2025
11:25
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday morning trade after the RBI cut repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points to prop up growth. 

Recovering all the early lost ground, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 591.94 points to 82,033.98 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 205.2 points to 24,956.10. Interest-rate-sensitive realty index jumped 2.80 per cent, while auto index surged 1.14 per cent and bankex climbed 0.98 per cent.

The RBI on Friday cut repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points to prop up growth, which has slowed to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in FY25. Following the rate cut, the key policy rate eased to a three-year low of 5.5 per cent, providing relief to home, auto and corporate loans borrowers. 

This is the lowest repo rate in three years. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial development, as well as the economic outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to reduce the repo rate by 50 basis points, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

