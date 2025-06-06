HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Mehul Choksi

Fri, 06 June 2025
14:34
Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank accounts and shares and mutual fund holdings of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi to recover dues totaling Rs 2.1 crore in a case of violation of insider trading rules in the shares of Gitanjali Gems. 

The latest move followed a demand notice issued to Choksi on May 15, warning attachment of assets as well as bank accounts if he failed to make the payment within 15 days. The demand notice came after Choksi failed to pay the fine imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in January 2022 in a case of violation of insider trading rules in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd. Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. 

Both are facing charges of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 14,000 crore. Both Choksi and Modi fled India after the PNB scam came to light in early 2018. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K will be given status of state by PM: Omar
LIVE! J-K will be given status of state by PM: Omar

Bharat Mata portrait at Kerala guv's office sparks row
Bharat Mata portrait at Kerala guv's office sparks row

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asserted that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata.

Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K
Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

The Lawyer Who Won Mahua Moitra's Heart
The Lawyer Who Won Mahua Moitra's Heart

Four-time Odisha MP Pinaki Misra's wedding to firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a quiet, intimate ceremony that chose privacy and tradition over fanfare, was a reflection of his personal style.

'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London

Arrest Kohli was the trending topic on social media on Friday with some netizens claiming that it was at his insistence that the RCB bus parade was held on Wednesday.

