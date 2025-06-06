HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC nod for NEET-PG 2025 exams on August 3

Fri, 06 June 2025
13:41
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3, the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift in line with the top court's directions. 

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, which initially questioned the more than two months time sought by the NBE for holding the examination, said the reasons cited for holding NEET-PG 2025 on August 3 appears to be bonafide. The top court, however, made it clear no further time will be granted to NBE for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination. The NBE contended that as per the May 30 order of the top court, the examination has to be held in one shift and, therefore, for holding the examination at one go, around 1,000 examination centres were needed.

The NBE's plea said it would hold the examination, scheduled to take place on June 15, between 9 am and 12.30 pm on August 3, which was the earliest possible date given by their technology partner Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS). 

Among other things, the NBE has sought the top court's "permission to schedule the NEET PG 2025 on August 3, which is the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner TCS in accordance with the directions passed by this vide order dated May 30, 2025". -- PTI

