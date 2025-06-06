SC cancels bail granted to former Karnataka minister in 2016 murder case

23:21





A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order while noting that there was sufficient material on record to suggest that attempts were made by Kulkarni to either contact the witnesses or alternatively, influence them.





"Keeping in mind the totality of circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the bail granted to the respondent (Kulkarni) ought to be cancelled. Consequently, the bail granted to accused No. 15, i.e., the respondent, is hereby cancelled," the bench said.





It also directed Kulkarni to surrender before the concerned trial court or jail authority within one week from Friday.





The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by the state of Karnataka through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging an order passed by a trial court in Bengaluru in April this year.





The CBI filed an application before the trial court seeking cancellation of bail granted to two accused, including Kulkarni.





The trial court declined to interfere in Kulkarni's matter on the ground of maintainability in view of the fact that bail was granted to him pursuant to the apex court's August 2021 order.





The CBI alleged that the two accused attempted to contact some witnesses through their friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with a 2016 case related to the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.