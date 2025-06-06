HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC cancels bail granted to former Karnataka minister in 2016 murder case

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
23:21
image
The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with a 2016 case related to the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda. 

A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order while noting that there was sufficient material on record to suggest that attempts were made by Kulkarni to either contact the witnesses or alternatively, influence them. 

"Keeping in mind the totality of circumstances, this court is of the considered opinion that the bail granted to the respondent (Kulkarni) ought to be cancelled. Consequently, the bail granted to accused No. 15, i.e., the respondent, is hereby cancelled," the bench said. 

It also directed Kulkarni to surrender before the concerned trial court or jail authority within one week from Friday. 

The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by the state of Karnataka through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging an order passed by a trial court in Bengaluru in April this year. 

The CBI filed an application before the trial court seeking cancellation of bail granted to two accused, including Kulkarni. 

The trial court declined to interfere in Kulkarni's matter on the ground of maintainability in view of the fact that bail was granted to him pursuant to the apex court's August 2021 order. 

The CBI alleged that the two accused attempted to contact some witnesses through their friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada after Carney invite
Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada after Carney invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

LIVE! Bengaluru stampede: Complaint lodged against Kohli
LIVE! Bengaluru stampede: Complaint lodged against Kohli

How Mumbai police orchestrated a flawless T20 WC parade
How Mumbai police orchestrated a flawless T20 WC parade

People arriving in the area were asked to move in an orderly manner to Marine Drive, the official said.

Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K
Whenever Pak hears name Op Sindoor...: Modi in J-K

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?
Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?

It is time for India to raise its voice not just through military prowess, but through professionalism, principled voting and partnerships, asserts Deepak Mishra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD