Rupee strengthens 11 paise to close at 85.68 against US dollar

Fri, 06 June 2025
20:39
The rupee pared initial losses and appreciated 11 paise to close at 85.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, after the Reserve Bank cut repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points to prop up growth.

Forex traders said the rupee traded on a flat-to-positive note as the RBI surprised the market with a jumbo rate cut.

Besides, the rate cut supported by a phased 100 basis points CRR reduction will lower the borrowing costs and boost growth.

Moreover, a surge in the domestic markets supported the rupee at lower levels with both the indices settling with gains of over 1 per cent.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit witnessed heavy volatility.

It opened at 85.91, registering a fall of 12 paise over its previous close.

But soon pared the losses and saw an early high of 85.66 against the greenback.

During Friday's trade, the rupee also saw an intra-day low of 86 and finally settled for the day at 85.68, up 11 paise over its previous close.  -- PTI

