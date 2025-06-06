HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pune mob celebrating RCB's IPL win booked

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
01:01
File image
File image
Around 40 persons were booked in Pune for bursting firecrackers and creating ruckus while celebrating RCB's IPL win, a police official said on Thursday. 

The incident took place at Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk (Goodluck Chowk) after the match on June 3, the Deccan police station official said. 

"Around 40 persons have been charged under provisions of Maharashtra Police Act for disrupting public transport, creating public nuisance and disturbing peace with firecrackers. The celebrations caused inconvenience to motorists. We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to identify more persons," the official added. 

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 16 top Maoist commanders on security forces' radar
LIVE! 16 top Maoist commanders on security forces' radar

Sidda suspends Bengaluru police chief over stampede
Sidda suspends Bengaluru police chief over stampede

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the chief minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired high court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident.

Trump, Xi hold talks, agree to resume trade deals
Trump, Xi hold talks, agree to resume trade deals

The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries.

Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call
Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan was among the issues figured during a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to a Kremlin aide.

Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks
Team Tharoor meets US Vice President Vance, holds talks

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said that the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Tharoor called on Vice President Vance this morning.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD