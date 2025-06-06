HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Proud to stand by him: Vance on Trump amid Musk war

Fri, 06 June 2025
17:22
image
US Vice President JD Vance has extended support to US President Donald Trump amid the public breakdown. In a post on X on Friday, Vance said, "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him." 

This comes after an online feud in which American business tycoon Elon Musk called US President Donald Trump out for ingratitude as the two disagreed on the latest US bill. Musk's dramatic meltdown came at a pivotal moment for Trump's self-described "big, beautiful bill," which encompasses sweeping tax reductions and expanded military expenditures. 

The two took to their respective social media platforms to spew sharp criticism and allegations against each other, waging a war of words between the two most prominent personalities in the world. 

The feud reached its peak when Musk made explosive allegations about Trump's connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, marking a dramatic escalation in their increasingly personal conflict.

The feud between the two men got nastier, less than a week after Musk officially left his position spearheading the quasi-official Department of Government Efficiency. 

When Trump was asked about Musk's criticism of his signature budget legislation, he said, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will any more," Trump told reporters, his disappointment evident.

The president expressed his frustration more directly, saying, "I'm very disappointed in Elon. He knew every aspect of this bill--better than almost anybody--and he never had a problem until right after he left." 

Trump continued his criticism, adding: "He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next, but I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot." -- ANI

