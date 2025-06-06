PM inspects Chenab bridge, meets Omar Abdullah

12:13





After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh. He also interacted with the workers who had worked on the USBRL project. Prime Minister Modi will now inaugurate the Chenab Bridge today, along with several other railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir.





The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar. The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.