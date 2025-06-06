HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM inspects Chenab bridge, meets Omar Abdullah

Fri, 06 June 2025
12:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. 

After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh. He also interacted with the workers who had worked on the USBRL project. Prime Minister Modi will now inaugurate the Chenab Bridge today, along with several other railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar. The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges. -- ANI

LIVE! PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

