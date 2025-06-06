HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
13:04
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off  the Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar from Katra Railway Station. 

Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge -- 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. 

Modi waved the Tiranga, the Indian national flag and carried it forward on the deck of the bridge on the Chenab River. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the inauguration. Before the inauguration of the bridge on the Chenab, the Prime Minister inspected the railway arch bridge.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train
LIVE! PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K
Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

Mithi river 'scam': ED raids Dino Morea's residence
Mithi river 'scam': ED raids Dino Morea's residence

The fraud is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

We saw very different China during Indo-Pak conflict: Tharoor
We saw very different China during Indo-Pak conflict: Tharoor

"China is an absolutely impossible factor to ignore in what has been our confrontation with Pakistan," Tharoor said.

Home loan borrowers get relief as RBI cuts repo rate again
Home loan borrowers get relief as RBI cuts repo rate again

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points. In its previous policy review in April, it had also trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD