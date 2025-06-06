PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

13:04





Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge -- 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.





Modi waved the Tiranga, the Indian national flag and carried it forward on the deck of the bridge on the Chenab River. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the inauguration. Before the inauguration of the bridge on the Chenab, the Prime Minister inspected the railway arch bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar from Katra Railway Station.