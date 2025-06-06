Officials of RCB, event management firm arrested

21:42





They were remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by social activist H M Venkatesh against Cricketer Virat Kohli holding him responsible for the stampede during the celebrations of RCB's first ever IPL victory on June 4.





However, no FIR has been registered on his complaint yet, police sources said.





Kohli is also in RCB squad.





The 41st additional chief metropolitan magistrate remanded Nikhil Sosale (head of marketing and revenue) of RCB and Sunil Mathew (vice president, business affairs), Kiran Kumar (senior event manager) and Sumanth (ticketing operations lead) from DNA Entertainment Private Limited to 14-day judicial custody.





Speaking to PTI Videos, Bengaluru police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that few arrests have been made over the stampede case. -- PTI

