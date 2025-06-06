HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada
Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

LIVE! Officials of RCB, event management firm arrested
LIVE! Officials of RCB, event management firm arrested

Uddhav's big hint amid buzz of Sena UBT-MNS tie-up
Uddhav's big hint amid buzz of Sena UBT-MNS tie-up

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said whatever the people of Maharashtra wish will happen, comments coming amid intense speculation over possibility of an alliance between his party and the...

Bengaluru stampede: HC saves KSCA officials from arrest
Bengaluru stampede: HC saves KSCA officials from arrest

The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to key office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which...

Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?
Why Did IMF Loan Pakistan Money During War?

It is time for India to raise its voice not just through military prowess, but through professionalism, principled voting and partnerships, asserts Deepak Mishra.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD