Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft

09:22

As the war of words between United States President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk grew exponentially bitter, the world's richest man threatened to decommission a space capsule used to take astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station.





After Trump threatened to cut government contracts given to Musk's SpaceX rocket company and his Starlink internet satellite services, Musk responded on X that SpaceX "will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.

The threat could throw US space programmes into chaos, highlighting how deeply intertwined Musk's business empire has become with critical government operations.





However, after an X user slammed the most powerful Trump and world's richest Musk for their "shameful" fight and asked them to "take a step back for a couple of days", the Tesla CEO said: "Good advice. Ok, we won't decommission Dragon".





Later, Musk shared a photo of the US flag against the backdrop of the Dragon on X, saying "Team America".