Murshidabad violence: Police file chargesheet against 13 in father-son murder case

Fri, 06 June 2025
22:21
The West Bengal police on Friday submitted a charge sheet against 13 people in the father-son double murder case in Murshidabad's Zafarabad violence in April, a senior police official of the district confirmed. 

The murders of Haragobindo Das (74) and his son Chandan Das (40) took place on April 11 during the Dhuliyan-Suti-Shamshergunj communal violence linked to protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the district which left at least three people dead and many injured, besides forcing hundreds to flee their homes. 

The unrest, which lasted from April 8 to 12, had also caused widespread damage to public and private properties prompting the Calcutta high court to order deployment of Central Armed Forces to restore law and order. 

"We have submitted the charge sheet before the district court within 55 days of the crime and have named 13 people in it," the official said. 

In the aftermath of the violence, police had arrested over 300 suspected miscreants in connection with over 60 FIRs which were lodged at various police stations in Murshidabad. 

According to police reports at the Betbona village where the Das family residence was targeted, the attackers broke down the main door, dragged out Chandan Das and Hargobindo Das, and struck them with an axe in the back. 

A man reportedly stood guard until they died. 

Reports also noted that in some attacks, the rioters cut off the water supply to prevent fires from being extinguished. -- PTI

