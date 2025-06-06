HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to attend G7 Summit in Canada

Fri, 06 June 2025
20:17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada and that he looked forward to meeting his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

Carney called up Modi as the Indian prime minister thanked him for the invite to the Summit in Kananaskis.

Modi said on X, 'As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit.'

He also congratulated Carney on his recent election win.

India's ties with Canada had turned frosty under the government of Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau over a host of issues, including the activities of Khalistani separatists in the country.  -- PTI 

