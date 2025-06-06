J-K will be given status of state by PM: Omar

14:29





CM Abdullah was in Katra to attend the program of the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains by PM Modi from Katra railway station. During the programme, apart from the Prime Minister, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister Jitender Singh were also present.





"It has been my luck and fortune that whenever there have been big programs for railways, I have been part of it. The first time Anantnag rail station was inaugurated, when the Banihal rail tunnel was opened. Looking back at the last program of my first term in 2014 happened here too. You had also become the Prime Minister for the first time, just after elections, you came here and inaugurated the Katra railway station, and you won the elections a total of 3 times to remain PM," J-K CM said during the programme.





Hoping for "things to get back to normal" in the union territories, CM Abdullah added, "The same four people were present here in 2014 when the Katra Railway Station was inaugurated, Manoj Sinha, who was then MoS (Minister of State) for railways, got promoted as post of LG, and I got from CM of a state to CM of a UT. But things will get back to normal before we know it, and J&K will be given the status of a state by PM Narendra Modi."

