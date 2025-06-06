HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ingratitude! Without me Trump would've lost polls: Musk

Fri, 06 June 2025
Thursday's drama between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump started when Trump confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with Musk, saying he was "very disappointed' in the tech billionaire after he repeatedly blasted the president's sweeping domestic agenda bill in recent days, reports CNN.

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, less than one week after the two exchanged effusive praise on Musk's last day as a special government employee.

Shortly after, Musk responded on his social media platform X that Trump could not have won the 2024 election without him -- a jab that appeared to further irritate the president and significantly intensify the fight, which played out on dueling social media platforms owned by the two men.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,' Musk said. He added: "Such ingratitude."

Thursday also brought a far more acrimonious and personal tone to the exchanges when Musk launched his most damaging attack yet. In a jaw-dropping social media post, Musk alleged that Trump's name "is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
 
 The tech billionaire amplified his attack by reminding his 220 million followers of Trump's quote about Epstein from a New York magazine profile more than two decades ago: "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." Musk concluded his post with a gleeful taunt: "Have a nice day, DJT!" and suggested marking the post "for the future. The truth will come out."

