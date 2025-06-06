Family of man killed in Meghalaya asks PM for CBI probe

11:37

The couple was on their honeymoon in Meghalaya





Raja Raghuvanshi had gone missing along with his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in the northeastern state. The couple were last seen on May 23. Later on June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya while Sonam is still missing, and the search operation to trace her continues.





Speaking to ANI, Raja Raghuvanshi' brother Vipul Raghuvanshi, said, "We have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a CBI inquiry and submitted it at the commissioner office. We want the PM and Chief Minister both of them to extend support to us and the CBI investigation should be done into the matter. It could bring justice to Raja and make finding Sonam easier. The way the Meghalaya police is working on this case, they won't bring justice to Raja."





Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed grief and called it a very unfortunate incident. He also stressed that all the necessary steps would be taken to arrest those behind the incident. -- ANI

