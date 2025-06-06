ED raids in Mithi river desilting case

09:59

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in Maharashtra and Kerala as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the Mithi river desilting "scam" that is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the BMC, official sources said.

The raids are covering more than 15 premises located in Mumbai and Kochi. The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.





The ED case against certain officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and some others stems from a Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR filed to probe alleged irregularities in desilting of the Mithi river that is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the civic body.





The EOW registered a case against 13 persons, including civic officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in the scam. The river flows through the city and drains into the Arabian Sea.





It is alleged that tenders for renting specialised dredging equipment were manipulated to favour certain suppliers. -- PTI