Donald Trump should be impeached: Elon Musk

08:33

The public breakdown between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grew exponentially more bitter on Thursday, transforming what was once a powerful political alliance into a vicious war of words that has wiped billions from Tesla's market value and threatens to derail the president's flagship budget legislation.





The tech billionaire has publicly agreed that Donald Trump "should be impeached" and Vice President JD Vance should replace him.





Musk also dropped a bombshell, claiming that Trump is in the Epstein files, and it is due to that reason, that details and findings of the investigation have not been made public.





"Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote, just over an hour after Trump told the press that he was "disappointed with Elon" for opposing his 'Big Beautiful Bill'," Musk said on X.





Musk followed up his Epstein files post by saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."





He then went on to agree to a post calling for President Trump to be impeached.