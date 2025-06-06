Delhi police beef up security ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

23:44

Elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force, paramilitary forces, and local police teams have been mobilised.





Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity.





A senior police officer said, "Strict vigilance will be maintained across the city. We will closely monitor social media for any misinformation or attempts to incite communal tension. Action will be taken against violators as per law."





The officer added that public animal sacrifices, prayers in public spaces without permission and the sacrifice of prohibited animals are not allowed during the festival.





To foster communal harmony and coordination, police officials have conducted a series of Aman Committee meetings with local religious leaders and community members in various districts.





"Foot patrolling, drone surveillance in sensitive zones, and enhanced night vigilance are part of our comprehensive safety strategy," the officer added.





In East Delhi, station house officer Pandav Nagar visited Kotla Idgah and held discussions with local Imams to ensure coordinated crowd management and security arrangements. -- PTI

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, the Delhi police have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations, officials said on Friday.