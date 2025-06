21:56





The complaint is in connection with the stampede that occurred during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win.





Police officials have confirmed that the complaint will be considered as part of an already registered case related to the stampede.





It will be thoroughly examined during the ongoing investigation into the incident. -- ANI

A formal complaint has been lodged against cricketer Virat Kohli at the Cubbon Park police station by social activist HM Venkatesh.