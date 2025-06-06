HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Central Bank Buys 24.91% Stake In Future Generali For Rs 451 Cr

Fri, 06 June 2025
Share:
09:56
image
Business Standard

State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has acquired a 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India for Rs 451 crore. Additionally, it acquired a 25.18 per cent stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance for Rs 57 crore, according to exchange filings.
 
The acquisition of shares was completed on June 4, 2025. The bank has received approval from the Competition Commission of India, Reserve Bank of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
 
Future Generalis life and general insurance arms were set up in 2006 as joint ventures between Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) and the Generali Group, with the latter holding nearly 74 per cent shareholding in each company.
 
The multi-line general insurer, which provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, social and rural insurance, posted 21.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) in FY25 to Rs 527.8 crore. The companys gross written premium was Rs 4,910.9 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 4,546.23 crore in FY23.
 
The life insurance arm sells savings insurance, investment plans (unit-linked insurance plans or ULIPs), term insurance plans, health insurance plans, child plans, retirement plans, rural insurance plans and group insurance plans.

The new business premium (NBP) of the company was 95.7 per cent higher YoY in FY25 at Rs 1,192.2 crore, up from Rs 609.21 crore in FY24. The gross written premium was Rs 1,810.53 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 1,758.01 crore in FY23.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft
LIVE! Musk says SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft

Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier
Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier

The feud reached its peak when Musk made explosive allegations about Trump's connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, marking a dramatic escalation in their increasingly personal conflict.

'Only Trump Can Unite Thackeray Brothers'
'Only Trump Can Unite Thackeray Brothers'

'Like me there are crores of Marathi people in the state hoping for this miracle to work.'

Eid: Delhi Bans Illegal Animal Sacrifice
Eid: Delhi Bans Illegal Animal Sacrifice

The advisory features a ban on taking or sharing photos and videos of the sacrifice rituals on social media platforms.

When Tharoor was grilled by scribe son on Pak, Pahalgam
When Tharoor was grilled by scribe son on Pak, Pahalgam

"I'm very glad you raised this, Ishaan. I didn't plant it. I promise you. This guy does this to his dad," Tharoor replied amid laughter from the audience.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD