Bharat Mata portrait can't be allowed: Kerala govt

Fri, 06 June 2025
19:09
image
The Left government in Kerala on Friday made it clear that it was not in agreement with the use of the Bharat Mata portrait at the Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, as the picture was not authorised as the official version by the Constitution or the Indian government.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who boycotted the event at the Raj Bhavan a day ago over the use of the portrait, said that those in constitutional offices cannot convert government programmes into political events.

A similar view was also expressed by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who said that the Raj Bhavan and the Governor were above politics and said that Arlekar should withdraw from the stand taken by him. 

The government's stand came a day after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asserted that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata.

In a mark of protest against the Governor's stand, the CPI announced that on June 7 all its branches will hoist the national flag, which is the symbol of Bharat Mata, and will plant saplings in front of it.

The campaign was announced in a statement issued by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom.

Viswom, in an apparent reference to the Governor's stand, said the campaign was being launched in view of 'attempts by certain centres of authority' to use the concept of Bharat Mata to 'propagate anti-national ideas' in a manner that is 'not in line with the Constitution'.

He instructed party units to ensure all those who are committed to the constitutional values of democracy and secularism be included in the campaign.  -- PTI

