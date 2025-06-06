HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bengaluru Stampede: CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers

Fri, 06 June 2025
14:10
Defending the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and other police officials for the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended. 

While speaking to reporters, he accused BJP and JD(S) of doing politics on the issue. Responding to a question on BJP and JD(S) demanding his and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's resignation and accusing them of making police officials a "scapegoat," Siddaramaiah said, "They are speaking for the sake of politics. I don't want to do politics in this matter. Prima facie those responsible, who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended." 

The Chief Minister on Thursday had announced the decision to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who is in charge of the stadium, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What British couldn't do you got completed: Omar to PM
LIVE! What British couldn't do you got completed: Omar to PM

Bharat Mata portrait at Kerala guv's office sparks row
Bharat Mata portrait at Kerala guv's office sparks row

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asserted that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata.

Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K
Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge in J-K

After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

Experts explain: Why are Covid cases rising again
Experts explain: Why are Covid cases rising again

Covid is growing milder with time but an occasional surge in cases is expected because the virus that causes it is now endemic and constantly evolving, say scientists while assuring that there is no cause for concern.

'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London

Arrest Kohli was the trending topic on social media on Friday with some netizens claiming that it was at his insistence that the RCB bus parade was held on Wednesday.

