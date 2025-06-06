HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Assam flood situation critical with over 4.43 lakh still affected

Fri, 06 June 2025
23:54
image
Assam's flood situation remained critical on Friday with over 4.43 lakh people in 16 districts still suffering from the deluge even as major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were showing a receding trend, according to an official bulletin. 

There was no report of fatality due to the floods during the day, though a person was reported missing in Kamrup (Metro). 

The current first wave of floods, along with landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, has so far claimed 21 lives in the state. 

The floods have affected 1,296 villages under the 54 revenue circles in 16 districts, and 16,558.59 hectares of cropland are still under water, while 2,96,765 animals are facing the impact of the current wave. 

More than 40,313 displaced people are staying at 328 relief camps, while 1,19,001 were provided relief at distribution centres set up in the affected districts. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in isolated places in 18 districts of the state. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Barak Valley for the second time this week to review the flood situation with all three districts -Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi - in the region severely affected. 

Sarma assured timely rehabilitation grants to the people and that damaged infrastructure, like roads, will be repaired before Durga Puja festivities. -- PTI

