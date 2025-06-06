All good work indeed left to me to complete: PM

14:56

As he inaugurated several railway projects, marking major transformation and a boost in railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi asserted that all the good work was "indeed" left for him to complete.





The Prime Minister stated that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project is a recognition of Jammu and Kashmir's new strength and a proclamation of India's new strength Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, "Today's programme is a huge celebration of India's unity and willpower. With the blessings of Mother Vaishno Devi, today Kashmir valley has been connected with India's rail network. While describing Mata Bharti, we have been saying with reverence, Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This has now become a reality for the railway network as well. USBRL project is not just a name, it is the recognition of Jammu and Kashmir's new strength. It is a proclamation of India's new strength."





"I got the opportunity to inaugurate Chenab and Anji bridges. Today, J-K has received two new blessings. Here in Jammu, the foundation stone of a new medical college has been laid. Projects worth Rs 46,000 crores will give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.





Congratulating the people of the territory on these projects, PM Modi said, "I congratulate all of you for this new era of development. Many lineages of J-K have spent their lives dreaming of rail connectivity. Yesterday, I was watching CM Abdullah's statement; he had also said that since he was studying in 7 or 8 standard, he was waiting for the completion of this project. Today the dream of lakhs of people of J-K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. It is the good fortune of our government that this project gained momentum during our tenure, and we completed it..."

Noting that the newly inaugurated Chenab and Anji Bridges will not only connect Jammu and Kashmir directly but also boost economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that these bridges are not just structures of brick, cement, steel and iron, but a living symbols of India's strength and the roar of India's bright future.