ACB quizzes Satyendar Jain for 5 hrs in graft case

Fri, 06 June 2025
21:35
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain/File image
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Branch for over five hours on Friday in connection with a graft case related to the construction of classrooms in city government schools under the previous AAP dispensation. 

Sources said Jain was evasive in his replies and might be called for questioning again. 

Jain, who was the public works department minister in the AAP government, termed the case "politically motivated". 

According to the sources, Jain was given a written questionnaire with 29 questions. 

"He tried to put the blame on the concerned department and had no answers on illegal appointment of architects. A CVC report which had pointed out anomalies in the construction of classrooms was kept hidden for three years. The report indicated escalated costs. He had no answers," a source claimed. 

The ACB might call him again for another round of questioning after recording statements of other witnesses, the source added. 

After his questioning, Jain praised the AAP government for building good schools in Delhi and challenged the BJP to show better results. -- PTI

