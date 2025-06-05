HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman loses Rs 2.89 cr to cyber criminals; Mumbai cops retrieve Rs 1.29 cr

Thu, 05 June 2025
22:35
A woman was duped of Rs 2.89 crore by cyber criminals posing as important government authorities, though prompt action by Mumbai police managed to retrieve Rs 1.29 crore, an official said on Thursday.   

Between Monday and Wednesday, cyber criminals posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials, police personnel as well as a judge, duped the 73-year woman, a resident of Vile Parle in Mumbai, he said. 

"In his Whatsapp call, the man posing as a TRAI official told the woman there were irregular financial transactions from her account. Another accused who posed as a policeman threatened that she was linked to a businessman being probed for fraud and said she would be put under digital arrest," he informed. 

"The accused again made a video call saying a judge would help her avoid arrest. In this way, the accused made her transfer Rs 2.89 crore between Monday and Wednesday in order to avoid digital arrest. Soon, she realised she had been duped and intimated 1930 cyber helpline set up to help victims," he said. 

After a case was lodged on the NCPR portal, the cyber helpline cell managed to retrieve Rs 1.29 crore from the Rs 2.89 crore that was transferred, the official said. -- PTI

