Will cooperate with legal proceedings: RCB after FIR

Thu, 05 June 2025
21:03
Under-fire IPL champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday said it will co-operate with all the legal proceedings after an FIR was registered against it in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 people were killed. 

The FIR has been lodged against RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks. 

"We can't comment on legal proceedings at the moment. But we will co-operate with all the government and judicial authorities," informed a franchise source. 

The tragedy occurred when nearly two and half lakh people thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of RCB cricketers after their maiden IPL trophy victory. 

The resultant chaos led to the death of 11 people, besides leaving several others injured on Wednesday. According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and 125 (12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

Earlier, the RCB announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in the stampede. -- PTI

