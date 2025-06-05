HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What is the connection between 1971 War & PM's sapling?

Thu, 05 June 2025
12:34
On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The sapling was presented to him by a group of women who had displayed exceptional courage during the 1971 war. 

Over 300 women had gathered at Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj to rebuild the airstrip during the 1971 Indo-Pak. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over Rs 82,950 crore across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, while addressing the gathering, he extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Kutch and paid deep respects to revolutionaries and martyrs, particularly the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma. The Prime Minister conveyed his regards to the sons and daughters of Kutch, acknowledging their resilience and contributions.

