Trump, Xi agree to resume trade deal talks

Thu, 05 June 2025
22:40
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping/File image
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump had lengthy talks over phone on Thursday to iron out differences over their tit-for-tat tariffs and agreed to have more talks between their trade representatives to resolve the trade standoff. 

During the talks, Xi also asked Trump to handle the Taiwan issue prudently as the two sides held the conversation with Trump at the latter's request, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. 

After the phone calls, Trump in a post on Truth Social said I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. 

The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries. 

There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products, he said, referring to Beijing blocking rare earth metals exports crucial to manufacturing automobiles, phones and missiles. 

"Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," he said.   

The US will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, he said. 

During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated, he said. 

As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. 

"The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE," he said. 

"Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting," he said. -- PTI

