The acharya who meditates alone in the Amazon forest

A former lieutenant in the Brazilian army, the mechanical engineer left the army after seven years and built a successful career in the stock market in Rio de Janeiro.





He had all the markers of a successful life -- house, car, money, shares -- yet life seemed empty.





In the quest for meaning, he found yoga and Vedanta which brought him to India 16 years ago.





He sold his company, gave up all material wealth and spent four years in Swami Dayanand Saraswati's gurukulam in Tamil Nadu studying Vedanta, Sanskrit and the Bhagavad Gita.





He travelled across several places and ashrams in India to gain more knowledge of Indian spiritualism and earned the title of 'Acharya'.





On his return to Brazil, he started the Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam outside Rio and imparts knowledge of the Vedas, Gita, Sanskrit and meditation at the ashram and to over 150,000 students online.





Last week, Acharya Masetti travelled to India and received the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan, dressed in a dhoti, rudrakash and was barefooted.





After that he travelled to Rishikesh to meet his guru Swami Sakshatrtananda, a disciple of Swami Dayananda.





Acharya Masetti spoke to Rediff's Archana Masih on his return to Brazil and just before leaving for 15 days sadhana in the middle of the Amazon forest all alone without food and water. Before beginning the interview he recited a mantra saluting the lineage of his teachers and honouring the Vedic parampara.





, also known by his Indian name 'Vishwanath', is a Vedanta teacher who has spent the last 12 years spreading Vedic knowledge abroad.