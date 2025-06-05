Tharoor quotes Hillary as Pak says its victim of terrorism

12:17





"This (Pakistan) delegation is going around saying we are also victims of terrorism; we have lost more lives to terrorism than India has. We turn around and say -- whose fault is that? As Hillary Clinton famously said 10 years ago. You can't breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours...That's why they (Pakistan) are now getting terrorists attacked by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, but who created the Taliban from which the Tehrik-i-Taliban broke off? We all know the answer to that, so let Pakistan look inside it and let it do some serious interior reflection before it goes around pleading innocence and deniability and everything else."





Echoing the stand delegation member and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hit out at the irony of Pakistan's delegation calling itself the delegation of peace.





"Bhutto has been calling his delegation a peace delegation, and it is quite ironic that the Pakistani delegation is speaking the language of peace. It's like the Devil quoting from the scriptures. For a country that is trying to create fake heroes by promoting failed generals to field marshal, they don't know what true leaders look like. Pakistan has been surviving on cheap Chinese imports, including military hardware, which spectacularly failed on the battlefield. So perhaps it is hard for them to digest high-quality, high-calibre military hardware as well as strong democratic leadership on the other side of the border," Surya said.





Earlier, under pressure Biawal Bhutto made an impassioned call for peace at the UN Headquarters in New York and even called for joint intelligence sharing on terrorism. A theory completely rejected by the Indian side.

Even as Pakistan's delegation, seeking to put its point across after India's action against terror during Op Sindoor, arrived in Washington on Wednesday, India's outreach delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decimated Pakistan's copycat outreach effort.