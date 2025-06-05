HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thane engineer held on charges of spying for Pak sent to jail

Thu, 05 June 2025
Share:
18:18
image
A court in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday remanded mechanical engineer Ravindra Verma, arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information about warships and submarines to Pakistan, to 14-day judicial custody. 

The 27-year-old junior engineer who worked with a defence technology firm was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad last week. 

He is a resident of Kalwa in neighbouring Thane. 

The accused was produced before a Thane court on Thursday at the end of his previous remand. 

The police did not press for further remand and the court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody, Verma's lawyer, Rajhans Girase, said. 

The ATS had earlier alleged that Verma shared sensitive information about warships and submarines to the Pakistani intelligence operative through sketches, diagrams and audio notes, and received money from various bank accounts in India and abroad in return. 

According to the police, he was lured into passing classified information after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani agent posing as a woman on Facebook. 

During the investigation, it came to light that Verma shared sensitive information knowingly and intentionally multiple times. 

In exchange for the information, he received money from various bank accounts from India and abroad, the ATS claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB, KSCA, event firm booked for B'luru stampede
LIVE! RCB, KSCA, event firm booked for B'luru stampede

'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry
'Kill me too': Tharoor recounts Pahalgam survivor's cry

haroor said the visit's main purpose was to share what India has endured and seek solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Maha
You can now drive from Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the final 76-km-long stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, making the entire 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor fully functional and bringing down the travel time between the...

52 held in UP's Rs 100cr insurance scam; ED joins probe
52 held in UP's Rs 100cr insurance scam; ED joins probe

The Enforcement Directorate has also taken interest in the case and sought related documents and FIR copies from the local police, they added.

Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call
Putin-Trump discuss India, Pak conflict over phone call

The recent conflict between India and Pakistan was among the issues figured during a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, according to a Kremlin aide.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD